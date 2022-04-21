Wednesday, April 20

Officers requested mutual aid from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for a 54-year-old man from Mora, Minn., who was distraught over a lost cell phone in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue and he was warned for causing a disturbance; reviewed camera footage for a report of a stolen cell phone from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue; documented information from a crossing guard about a motorist that almost struck her while she was doing her job.

Also, officers responded to a report of an individual who was out of control in the 500 block of Nikki Lane and another one in the 1300 block of Montclair Place; confirmed that a report of a vehicle leaking transmission fluid was not leaking anything; and picked up a 16-year-old boy in the 700 block of South Main Street who was walking to Helenville, and turned him over to a parent.

12:07 a.m.: A 21-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 700 block of North High Street for driving without a driver’s license.

1:53 a.m.: A 27-year-old Janesville man in the 200 block of East Cramer Street was placed on a probation hold and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail with charges pending after Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service was called for a nonresponsive individual who was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.

1:27 p.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was taken into custody from the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Erick Street on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and processed before being transferred to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

11:23 pm.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson driver was cited at the intersection of West Blackhawk Drive and West Cramer Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and inattentive driving after he struck a parked vehicle, resulting in a state-reportable accident.

Load comments