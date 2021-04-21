Tuesday, April 20
Officers issued six traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls and one disorderly conduct incident at a school, participated in six community policing events, performed one crime-prevention service, followed up on two requests for a welfare check and everything was fine, contacted three families about their children not being in school, provided a ride to an elderly man and a person needing a ride home from the hospital, chalked the tires of three vehicles for being parked in excess of the 48-hour parking limit, redelivered a package that was delivered to the wrong address, redirected a nuisance woodchuck, advised a person with questions about removing property from a location, inventoried and stored a bicycle that was found, and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
1:57 a.m.: A 38-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of North Main and Linden streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. She was warned for defective registration lamp and failing to display vehicle registration.
7:48 a.m.: A 41-year-old Marshall man was cited for speeding in a school zone at the intersection of South Main and Elm streets.
9:07 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for defective driver’s side brake lamp and failing to carry driver’s license on person was issued to a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street.
9:33 a.m.: A 29-year-old Alma, Colo., woman was cited for speeding in the 400 block of South Sixth Street.
10:32 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 34-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Madison Avenue for excessive window tint, improper vehicle registration, cracked windshield and failing to notify the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles of address change.
10:40 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:41 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:06 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for excessive window tint was issued to a 37-year-old Palmyra man at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Council Street.
11:20 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 100 block of Robert Street for excessive window tint, tinted windshield, damaged mirror and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:40 a.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked that an officer check near U.S. Highway 12 and Woodlawn Drive for an oversized load that was involved in an accident. Officers located the vehicle and passed the information along to the sheriff’s office.
12:05 p.m.: An officer was assigned to investigate a report of a theft from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
12:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:10 p.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:17 p.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Sixth streets for displaying unauthorized vehicle registration. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:19 p.m.: An intoxicated man in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue causing a traffic backup was cited for disorderly conduct/intoxication after receiving medical assistance from Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:20 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 300 block of Washington Street.
8:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:16 p.m.: A 15-year-old boy was arrested in the 900 block of Zaffke Street for disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, and was released to his brother. An 18-year-old woman was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct and was released on her own.
