Wednesday, April 21
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service, paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to assist with a fire alarm, notified the Department of Public Works about a large pothole in the road, warned a driver in a suspicious vehicle about being in a park after hours, spoke with a family about their missing daughter who called shortly after to report that she was on her way home, removed debris from the road, spoke with a high school student about a social media violation and an elderly person whose pendant alarm inadvertently was activated, attempted to serve two warrants but the recipients were unable to be located, canceled a request to locate a dog running at large when the dog was located by the owner, started a 48-hour parking watch on a vehicle with a boat/trailer, checked on a reportedly suspicious person handing out flyers who was fine and on the welfare of a person having communication problems related to language barriers, documented a request from someone requesting help obtaining video footage from a business and information about a scam call, were assigned to investigate a report of an identity theft, and followed up on a request for extra patrol at a home.
1:54 a.m.: A 24-year-old driver was cited at the intersection of Washington Street and West Sherman Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. The driver was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and to obey traffic signal.
7:39 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Cramer Street and West Blackhawk Drive.
7:54 a.m.: A 36-year-old Watertown man was cited for following too close, resulting in a state-reportable accident in the 100 block of North Third Street involving a 16-year-old Fort Atkinson girl. Charges of hit and run for the Watertown man, for leaving the scene before officers arrived, will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.
8:09 a.m.: Information about another accident in the 300 block of Clarence Street was documented when one motorist struck a legally parked vehicle, resulting in minor damage.
10:15 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 100 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:40 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a driver at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Fourth Street East.
1:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Janette Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:25 p.m.: Officers monitored traffic until a tow truck arrived at the request of the owner of a vehicle that became disabled in the 200 block of McMillen Street.
3:50 p.m.: An officer responded to a report of someone burning something at a residence near Robert and Taft streets. The homeowner was new to town and was not aware of the burning ordinance. They extinguished the fire.
5:13 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a driver whom officers were unable to locate, following a report that the driver might have open intoxicants in their vehicle. The driver has a residence in the sheriff’s office jurisdiction.
5:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 500 block of Lexington Boulevard.
7:55 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked that an officer check on a vehicle that reportedly had been driven poorly in its jurisdiction but now was in the Fort Atkinson Police Department’s jurisdiction on State Highway 26 from U.S. Highway 12. The vehicle was located and no poor driving behaviors were observed.
8:06 p.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1300 block of North High Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license following a complaint about a road rage incident.
8:17 p.m.: The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office transferred a call about a possibly intoxicated driver near Madison and Reena avenues but all officers were busy with other calls. The sheriff’s office was advised of the direction the driver took when leaving the area.
