Officers contacted Jefferson County Human Services on behalf of a 17-year-old girl in need of a place to stay for the night; responded to the 1600 block of Mehta Lane for a patient having to wear a mask to receive medical treatment; fingerprinted a resident at their request; warned an individual for being loud during a walk-through of an apartment building in the 500 block of Oak Street and a 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man from the 300 block of Rogers Street for his dog attacking another person’s dog; and verified an odor of gas in the 300 block of West Rockwell Street, and the call was turned over to the building’s maintenance staff and WE Energies.
7:43 a.m.: A 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Grant Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for speeding in a school zone.
1:56 p.m.: A 73-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for unsafe lane deviation, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 48-year-old Jefferson man who was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance. There were no injuries but the accident was state reportable.
4:59 p.m.: A 28-year-old Beloit woman was cited in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, possession of marijuana and first offense RCS, and warned for speeding and failing to provide proof of insurance. She was booked and released to a responsible person.
9:44 p.m.: A 25-year-old woman was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and was turned over to a sheriff’s deputy.
