Officers stood by in the 400 block of Frederick Avenue to keep the peace while personal property was removed; documented information from two individuals about being harassed; followed up on a report of a gas drive-off from the 400 block of Janesville Avenue but the store had reported the wrong vehicle; warned a semi driver from Maine for driving his semi on a non-truck route near Highland Avenue and Maple Street; and handled two confidential incidents at Fort Atkinson High School.
1:43 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old woman in the 400 block of Madison Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance. She was warned for defective headlight.
6:57 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive involving a 47-year-old Texas woman and a 52-year-old Indiana man.
7:40 a.m.: Drivers involved in a nonreportable accident at the intersection of Campus Drive and Banker Road were provided with self-reporting forms.
5:53 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 52-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective brake light.
8:26 p.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and James Place for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
8:48 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for defective headlight.
9:01 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 79-year-old Lake Mills woman for expired vehicle registration and warned for operating a vehicle without required lamps.
