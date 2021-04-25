Thursday, April 22
Officers issued two traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls; participated in two community policing events; performed three crime-prevention services; checked on a suspicious vehicle that was unoccupied; were unable to serve a warrant to a person because they could not be located; escorted a child and parent to school because the child was refusing to go to school or participate in virtual learning on their own; documented information about graffiti on the well house on North Water Street West, an incident related to a civil matter, information related to a harassment complaint, an incident that occurred at the Fort Atkinson High School and information about a possible identity theft; warned a dog owner whose dogs chased another person’s dog; spoke with a resident about a car sale; addressed a disorderly conduct incident at a school; and handled two confidential incidents related to undisclosed issues.
1:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:52 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man entered a business in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue seeking refuge from someone he said was chasing him. Officers arrived and spoke with the man who could provide no further information about the person chasing him but the officers found that he had several warrants through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody on the warrants and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
9:23 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Fire and Rescue and officers responded to the 300 block of Monroe Street. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called.
9:52 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a resident from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:39 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the first block of Talcott Avenue.
3:58 p.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to stop at a stop sign, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
4:50 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate any vehicles near East Sherman Avenue and North Main Street related to a traffic complaint. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office also was advised.
8:29 p.m.: A resident from the 600 block of Jefferson Street signed a no consent following a report of a possible theft.
