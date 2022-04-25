Saturday, April 23

Officers were unable to locate any motorists reportedly racing near Monroe and West Cramer streets; warned a 36-year-old Beach Park, Ill., man at the intersection of South Main Street and West Hilltop Trail for improper backing after he struck a vehicle driven by a 55-year-old Fort Atkinson man, and a resident from the 600 block of South Main Street for burning leaves and the fire was put out.

Also, officers fingerprinted two individuals at their request; will follow up on a complaint of a possible restraining order violation in the 200 block of South Water Street East; and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault in the 200 block of South Water Street East.

2:39 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration and expired driver’s license was issued to a 45-year-old man at the intersection of North High and Wilcox streets.

9:54 a.m.: A 52-year-old Jefferson man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Robert Street and West Sherman Avenue, and warned for violation of traffic-control signal.

2:53 p.m.: A 43-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 200 block of South Water Street East Street on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for misappropriate use of identification information to obtain money. She was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.

5:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance were paged to the 400 block of Madison Avenue for a woman who passed out after calling 911 which was answered by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:50 p.m.: A 20-year-old man was cited in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for defective headlight.

10:14 p.m.: A 39-year-old woman was cited in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.

