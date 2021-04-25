Friday, April 23
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to three 911 calls, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service, inventoried two bicycles found abandoned at two different locations, checked the welfare of three people who were fine, located a student who had walked away from the Fort Atkinson Middle School and returned the student to the school, arrested a student from Fort Atkinson Middle School following a disorderly conduct incident, spoke with the occupants of a vehicle about license plates not being registered to the vehicle in which they were sitting, spoke with a woman and a U.S. Postal Service employee about a complaint from the woman about her mail delivery, documented information about a suspicious incident, helped a woman who had locked herself out of her home, supported hospital staff with a patient who was out of control, warned a resident for a burning violation and handled one confidential incident related to a sexual assault.
12:53 a.m.: A 17-year-old female was warned for curfew and released to her parent when she was found with a 20-year-old male, at Banker Road and West Cramer Street, who was warned for illegible license plates.
1:01 a.m.: An officer assisted a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a traffic stop at Hoard Road and State Highway 26. Two juveniles were taken home and advised about curfew hours.
7:58 a.m.: A 48-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 100 block of West Rockwell Avenue for speeding in a school zone. She was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to display current vehicle registration and failing to carry a driver’s license on person.
12:45 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 40-year-old Delavan woman in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue for illegible rear license plate and defective passenger side brake lamp.
1:15 p.m.: A 33-year-old Greendale man was cited for speeding in the 800 block of North Main Street.
3:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of Meadow Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:38 p.m.: Charges for misdemeanor bail jumping will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office for a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man who was arrested in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue. He was processed and released.
6:12 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate a driver after receiving a complaint about poor driving of a motorist heading into Fort Atkinson on State Highway 89. The registered owner was not from the area.
7:06 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s domestic abuse/disorderly conduct review will be forwarded following an incident that occurred between two 32-year-old men in the 500 block of Grant Street.
7:50 p.m.: A 37-year-old Fort Atkinson man was warned to stay away from his sister’s home in the 600 block of Short Street after causing a disturbance at her residence.
8:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
