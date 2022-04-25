Officers checked on a complaint of a motion light flashing near North Fourth and Jefferson streets, keeping a neighbor awake, and found it most likely was being activated by a flag blowing in the wind; came across a person walking in the middle of the road near North High and McMillen streets who was looking for a lost item; negotiated an arrangement with the caretaker of a dog who walks past a neighbor’s house in the 1200 block of Talcott Street to walk in a different direction to end the daily spats between their two dogs; explained to a woman that her complaint about a restaurant employee being rude to her was not a police matter and provided advice on how to better handle this type of situation in the future.
Also, officers provided a self-reporting form for a woman whose vehicle was struck by another vehicle during the night in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue; stood by with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warden on the Riverwalk while they checked on a person fishing; spoke with a group of motorcyclists in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue following a complaint about noise; were assigned to investigate a report of harassment in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue; and alerted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to a smell and sight of smoke which determined that it was caused by a short in a sign.
11:35 a.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for retail theft from a store in the 300 block of Washington Street and was banned from returning to the business.
6:21 p.m.: A 58-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle while intoxicated following an accident with another vehicle. The accident is state-reportable.
