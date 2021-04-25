Saturday, April 24

Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, assisted two individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to three 911 calls, performed four crime-prevention services, moved along two vehicles at parks after hours, spoke with two individuals arguing in front of a bar while waiting for a ride home, issued parking tickets for a semi parked too close to a fire hydrant and to another person about their vehicle blocking a driveway, spoke with the owner of a business whose cleaning person was throwing a dirty mop into the municipal parking lot and to a tenant about an unknown issue, verified that a complaint of a disturbance in a room of a multi-housing unit was unfounded, chalked the tires of a vehicle exceeding the 48-hour parking limit, fulfilled a request for an escort, checked the welfare of a person who was fine and advised him to call his friend, were unable to locate three boys at a park who reportedly were throwing around empty dog feces bags, notified the city electrician of a traffic light in need of repair and were unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver.

2:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive.

5:55 a.m.: A 50-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license in the 1200 block of Klement Street.

11:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.

1:25 p.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West and a 74-year-old Whitewater male passenger was warned for the license plates being illegible.

5:37 p.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the 400 block of Highland Avenue.

6:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:06 p.m.: The Rock County Sheriff’s Office advised officers to keep an eye out for two vehicles believed to be heading toward Fort Atkinson.

9 p.m.: The Milwaukee Police Department asked that an officer deliver a message to a person in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue but the officer reported back that the person no longer lived at that address.

