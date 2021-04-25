Saturday, April 24
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, assisted two individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to three 911 calls, performed four crime-prevention services, moved along two vehicles at parks after hours, spoke with two individuals arguing in front of a bar while waiting for a ride home, issued parking tickets for a semi parked too close to a fire hydrant and to another person about their vehicle blocking a driveway, spoke with the owner of a business whose cleaning person was throwing a dirty mop into the municipal parking lot and to a tenant about an unknown issue, verified that a complaint of a disturbance in a room of a multi-housing unit was unfounded, chalked the tires of a vehicle exceeding the 48-hour parking limit, fulfilled a request for an escort, checked the welfare of a person who was fine and advised him to call his friend, were unable to locate three boys at a park who reportedly were throwing around empty dog feces bags, notified the city electrician of a traffic light in need of repair and were unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver.
2:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive.
5:55 a.m.: A 50-year-old Janesville woman was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license in the 1200 block of Klement Street.
11:57 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 300 block of West Blackhawk Drive.
1:25 p.m.: A 23-year-old Whitewater man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Fourth Street West and a 74-year-old Whitewater male passenger was warned for the license plates being illegible.
5:37 p.m.: A repossession company notified the Fort Atkinson Police Department that it was removing a vehicle from the 400 block of Highland Avenue.
6:10 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:06 p.m.: The Rock County Sheriff’s Office advised officers to keep an eye out for two vehicles believed to be heading toward Fort Atkinson.
9 p.m.: The Milwaukee Police Department asked that an officer deliver a message to a person in the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue but the officer reported back that the person no longer lived at that address.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.