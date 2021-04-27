Sunday, April 25
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted two individuals with keys locked in vehicle, responded to four 911 calls, performed three crime-prevention services, were unable to locate a reportedly intoxicated driver and suspicious activity at another location, moved along a man who was sleeping in his vehicle in a public parking lot, chalked one vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch, spoke with a group of boys on bicycles who were behaving poorly and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
8:37 a.m.: Information about a group home client who eloped from the home in the 300 block of North Main Street was prepared. The man returned at the end of the day.
9:42 a.m.: A business from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue complained about traffic from a neighboring business blocking access to their business. An officer provided some suggestions.
11:51 a.m.: A man from the 1100 block of West Cramer Street reported that his ex-wife had confiscated an air rifle that he had given their son and was refusing to return it. The man was advised that this was a civil matter but the officer would place a call to the woman.
12:39 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Beaver Dam man at the Main Street bridge for expired vehicle registration.
1:37 p.m.: A 21-year-old Janesville man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and speeding.
2:10 p.m.: An officer facilitated a conversation with someone who wished to report a domestic abuse incident and a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy when the person went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department and the officer learned that the incident occurred in the sheriff’s office jurisdiction. A deputy met with the complainant at the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
2:42 p.m.: An officer picked up a man from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and transported him to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he could be picked up by his wife, following a call from the man’s father.
7:50 p.m.: A 67-year-old Fort Atkinson woman reported being a victim of a hit-and-run, state-reportable accident at the intersection of North Water Street East and Edward Street.
9:58 p.m.: Someone reported an elderly man in front of the U.S. Postal Service office who looked like he needed some help. An officer responded and gave the man a ride home as he was having trouble walking.
11:42 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 29-year-old Beloit man in the 300 block of Madison Avenue. He was warned for speeding.
