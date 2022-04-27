Tuesday, April 26

Officers dispatched six ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one call for the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; found that a driver who was stopped for traffic violations was having issues with the lighting on their trailer; issued four truancy violations to students at Fort Atkinson Middle School; advised a woman who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department that two vehicles registered under her name and towed by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was a civil matter; warned a woman for allowing her dog to run in her neighbor’s yard in the 500 block of Nadig Court.

Also, officers responded to a disorderly conduct incident 900 block of West Blackhawk Drive; stopped with a disabled vehicle in the 1100 block of North High Street and the driver had called for a tow truck; documented information from a resident from the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue related to drugs; and discovered that there was roof access to an apartment in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue when someone complained about hearing noise on the roof.

12:12 a.m.: A 50-year-old man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Gail Place and West Rockwell Avenue, and warned for speeding.

5:44 a.m.: A 62-year-old woman was cited in the 300 block of Armenia Street for failing to stop at stop sign and failing to apply for a Wisconsin driver’s license.

8:31 a.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main and East Cramer streets.

10:51 a.m.: A 73-year-old Lake Mills man was cited for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Washington Street.

2:05 p.m.: A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for violation of red traffic-control signal at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets.

6:11 p.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue for damage to property when he deliberately dumped a soda into a woman’s vehicle.

