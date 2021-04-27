Monday, April 26
Officers issued seven traffic-related warnings; responded to five 911 calls and one alarm; performed three crime-prevention services; spoke with a couple arguing and advised them of Wisconsin’s domestic abuse laws, and spoke with another man who was upset about something; advised the owner of a vehicle about how/where their vehicle was parked, following a complaint, and they would move the vehicle later today; emptied the drug drop box and transported the contents to a facility in DeForest; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; stood by to keep the peace for a property exchange; were unable to locate a motorist who reportedly passed another driver on the right while they were waiting for a pedestrian to cross the street; checked the welfare of a man walking his dog and reportedly looking lost or confused but he was fine and was killing time while waiting for a friend to finish a class; followed up at a group home, following a complaint from a resident, and learned that the staff was taking care of the issue; denied a request for a hotel voucher; and documented information about a suspicious incident and a separate incident related to a civil issue.
1:55 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 700 block of Reena Avenue.
11:46 a.m.: A 38-year-old Jefferson man was cited for following too close and warned for inattentive driving following a state-reportable accident at the intersection of North Main Street and North Water Street East involving a 58-year-old Fort Atkinson woman.
12 p.m.: An officer documented information about a traffic accident in the first block of North Main Street.
12:48 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:41 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department was arrested on a warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections while he was there. After being processed, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
5:07 p.m.: A 32-year-old woman from the 1500 block of Lena Lane was warned for a dog running at large and given 10 days to obtain a dog license.
7:41 p.m.: A 48-year-old Oregon, Wis., woman was cited in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for driving left of center. Her vehicle was parked.
9:41 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the first block of South Water Street East for expired driver’s license and failing to provide proof of insurance.
