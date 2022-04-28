Wednesday, April 27
Officers separated two individuals in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue after helping one of them retrieve their car keys from the other one; dispatched three ambulances where they provided assistance; suggested to a homeless person in the 300 block of South Main Street that they clean up the area behind a vacant building where they were staying, following a complaint from a neighbor; documented information about a controlled burn taking place in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive and a disorderly conduct incident between two neighbors in the 1100 block of South Main Street; issued one truancy citation to a student at Fort Atkinson High School; disposed properly of old ammunition brought to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; located a driver in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue who reportedly was driving recklessly and followed him home after learning that he just was not feeling well.
Also, officers determined that text messages related to advertising decals for a woman’s vehicle was a scam; spoke with a man in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue who had called the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office about the well-being of a friend thought to be at the jail; and learned that a plumber had ordered a part for a job on which they were working and forgot to notify the resident that it was being delivered to the customer’s home, and the customer reported a suspicious package at her house; and responded to a battery/assault complaint in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue and an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital who was transported to Tellurian in Madison.
8:10 a.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue on a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:05 a.m.: Municipal citations were issued to someone at Fort Atkinson High School for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
11:47 a.m.: Municipal citations were issued to someone at Fort Atkinson High School for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
1:26 p.m.: Officers assisted the Whitewater Police Department who took a person from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive into custody.
6:53 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Milo Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
9:19 p.m.: A 33-year-old man from Countryside, Ill., was cited for speeding in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue.
10:51 p.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle while under the influence, following a complaint about erratic driving from another driver. He was turned over to a responsible person with possible additional charges pending.
