Tuesday, April 27
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings; responded to three 911 calls; participated in two community policing events; performed five crime-prevention services; warned two people for being in a park after hours; communicated with a woman sitting in a parking lot after driving around for a while and confirmed that she was fine; checked on a woman who just got to work and appeared to have car issues but she was fine, and the welfare of a person who was fine; conducted two foot patrols in the downtown and riverwalk areas; calmed a woman who reportedly was screaming about issues she was having with her phone; were unable to locate a dog reportedly running at large, a vehicle that the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about its driving all over the road coming into town on the west side, and children playing in the street; advised the city electrician of a green light in need of repair; stopped a driver whose plates did not match the vehicle but the driver produced the updated paperwork for the new plates;
Also, stood by to keep the peace for a woman removing her property from a residence; spoke with a resident about a rental situation; assisted a Jefferson County deputy with an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital; fulfilled a request for extra patrol at a school; served papers on two people at a school; mediated a dispute between two men and notified Jefferson County Human Services of their conversation; moved along a driver sitting in front of a business with free WiFi so he could download a game; separated a man and woman for the night, following a dispute between them; provided a ride home for a patient from the hospital; and handled one confidential incident related to harassment.
4:22 a.m.: Someone reported a dog that had been barking for hours in the first block of North Main Street. No owner was located and the dog was injured. The animal was turned over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
8:01 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
9:08 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for suspended vehicle registration was issued to a driver at the intersection of South Main and South Sixth streets.
1:40 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible license plates was issued to a driver in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:30 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 62-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 100 block of East Sherman Avenue.
3:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:25 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:17 p.m.: A 21-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the 100 block of East Highland Avenue for following too close, resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 25-year-old Fort Atkinson man, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to carry driver’s license on person.
4:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1600 block of Doris Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:09 p.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a man from the 300 block of Merchants Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:07 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.