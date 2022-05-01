Officers dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance for a lift assist; answered questions from a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue related to child custody issues; responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Fort Atkinson High School; were unable to locate a person in the 300 block of Jefferson Street for a warrant service.
Also, officers will follow up on a report of a person being bitten by a dog in the 300 block of North Main Street; were unable to locate a reportedly suicidal man on Lillian Street at the request of the Jefferson Police Department; and checked the welfare of a woman in the 900 block of South Main Street and provided services.
2:14 a.m.: A 19-year-old Watertown man was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for possession of drug paraphernalia after being warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
8:43 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to display current vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a 73-year-old Whitewater man at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Jackson Street.
5:42 p.m.: A 31-year-old Jefferson woman driver was warned for improper backing at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue when her vehicle struck another vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. An in-house, nonreportable accident form was completed.
6:17 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for retail theft in the 300 block of Washington Street. He was released.
6:52 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration was issued to a 22-year-old Helenville man in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:12 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of Grove Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective driver-side headlamp. His vehicle was legally parked.
10:34 p.m.: A 49-year-old Alabama man and a 39-year-old New York woman from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue were separated for the night following a domestic abuse incident. Charges of domestic abuse and disorderly conduct will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.