Thursday, April 28

Officers dispatched five ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance for a lift assist; answered questions from a resident in the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue related to child custody issues; responded to a disorderly conduct incident at Fort Atkinson High School; were unable to locate a person in the 300 block of Jefferson Street for a warrant service.

Also, officers will follow up on a report of a person being bitten by a dog in the 300 block of North Main Street; were unable to locate a reportedly suicidal man on Lillian Street at the request of the Jefferson Police Department; and checked the welfare of a woman in the 900 block of South Main Street and provided services.

2:14 a.m.: A 19-year-old Watertown man was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Water streets for possession of drug paraphernalia after being warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.

8:43 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to display current vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a 73-year-old Whitewater man at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and Jackson Street.

5:42 p.m.: A 31-year-old Jefferson woman driver was warned for improper backing at the intersection of Robert Street and Madison Avenue when her vehicle struck another vehicle driven by a 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman. An in-house, nonreportable accident form was completed.

6:17 p.m.: A 46-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited for retail theft in the 300 block of Washington Street. He was released.

6:52 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration was issued to a 22-year-old Helenville man in the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.

8:12 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 700 block of Grove Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for defective driver-side headlamp. His vehicle was legally parked.

10:34 p.m.: A 49-year-old Alabama man and a 39-year-old New York woman from the 1600 block of Madison Avenue were separated for the night following a domestic abuse incident. Charges of domestic abuse and disorderly conduct will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for review.

