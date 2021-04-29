Wednesday, April 28

Officers issued 10 traffic-related warnings; responded to two 911 calls; participated in four community policing events; picked up a lost cat from a resident and turned it over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County; chalked the tires of two vehicles for a 48-hour parking watch; warned a resident for their dog barking; documented information about a runaway juvenile, an undisclosed incident and information about a theft from a business; provided extra patrol at a school; checked the security of a home after the resident’s car alarm was activated; and handled three confidential incidents, one related to drugs, one involving assisting another law enforcement agency and the other to an undisclosed incident.

8:31 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of South Main Street for expired driver’s license and nonregistration of vehicle.

8:59 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the Main Street bridge for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and failing to stop at a stop sign. She was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, second offense, and signed papers so she could be released.

9:40 a.m.: No citations were issued and no injuries were sustained when a 59-year-old Watertown woman driver struck a building in the 500 block of Handeyside Lane resulting in a state-reportable accident.

11:26 a.m.: A 60-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 100 block of Robert Street for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for speeding and failing to carry a driver’s license on person.

11:48 a.m.: A 23-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 300 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.

12:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

12:55 p.m.: A 57-year-old Jefferson woman was cited in the 700 block of North High Street for failing to secure a seatbelt, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.

1:55 p.m.: A 47-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville avenues for speeding and a 48-year-old Fort Atkinson male passenger was arrested on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for battery/disorderly conduct. After posting bond, he was released.

3:14 p.m.: A 36-year-old man was warned for disorderly conduct following an incident in a vehicle near the 600 block of West Rockwell Avenue.

4:48 p.m.: Three male juveniles were warned for disorderly conduct and made to replace some landscaping bricks that they pushed over at the park in the 600 block of Jefferson Street.

4:58 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1300 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

6:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman who had fallen from her wheelchair in Talcott Court. An officer provided her with a ride home.

Recommended for you

Load comments