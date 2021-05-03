Thursday, April 29
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to one 911 call; participated in two community policing events; performed two crime-prevention services; were unable to locate a motorist who reportedly was driving slowly past a house several times; documented unknown information for a resident, information about a scam phone call, information about child custody issues and information from a resident about the handle bars of his motorcycle being moved to a position different from how he left them; followed up on a report of a bullying incident at a school.
Also, chalked tires on a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; conducted a foot patrol along the riverwalk; delivered one nuisance abatement complaint letter; attempted to serve a warrant to a resident; placed one request for extra patrol at a school on the briefing board; assisted a grandmother locate her grandson who had wandered away at a park; secured a trailer that had rolled from its original parking spot; were unable to locate a woman in a wheelchair who reportedly was screaming and yelling at passersby; and denied a request for a hotel voucher.
3:45 a.m.: A 52-year-old driver was cited at the intersection of Farmco Lane and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and warned for following too close and failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:05 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a 34-year-old man at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street. He was warned for speeding.
7:15 a.m.: A 70-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 800 block of McCoy Park Road for failing to secure a seatbelt.
7:25 p.m.: A woman from the 100 block of Spry Avenue went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that someone had tampered with the gas cap on her vehicle, and a notice for extra patrol was placed on the briefing board.
11:52 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance was issued to a driver in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue.
12:32 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for driving left of center at the intersection of East Sherman Avenue and North Main Street.
12:55 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a driver at the intersection of East Rockwell Avenue and Whitewater Avenue.
1 p.m.: A 19-year-old Whitewater male was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive.
1:43 p.m.: A 42-year-old Whitewater man was cited for speeding in the 1700 block of Janesville Avenue.
2:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 700 block of Cloute Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:05 p.m.: A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for failing to stop after being involved in an accident, following a hit-and-run, state-reportable accident involving an unknown red SUV.
4:07 p.m.: A 46-year-old Madison woman and an 18-year-old Cambridge woman were involved in a state-reportable accident on private property in the 300 block of North Main Street.
6:38 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
7:10 p.m.: A 44-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and South Main Street for disorderly conduct/intoxication, following a complaint about his behavior.
7:20 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and officers assisted a family in the 1000 block of Monroe Street following a complaint about a disturbance.
11:14 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the first block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:57 p.m.: A 22-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Main and South Third streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle.
11:26 p.m.: A 33-year-old woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Nelson Street.
11:58 p.m.: A 28-year-old man was cited at the intersection of South Main and Park streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
