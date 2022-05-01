Officers advised two women in the 900 block of South Main Street that the issues they were having with their phones were civil issues; dispatched two ambulances for transport to Fort Memorial Hospital and three ambulances to assist patients at home; spoke with a resident about getting a weapon returned to them, but officers were advised by Jefferson County Human Services that the weapon was turned over to a family member for safekeeping; cited one student at Fort Atkinson High School for a truancy violation; warned some individuals for starting a fire along the trail at Haumerson’s Pond; and checked several residences in the 400 block of Washington Street following a 911 call, but no disturbances could be located.
5:25 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Lincoln and Barrie streets for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
6:10 a.m.: A 30-year-old Michigan woman was cited in the 300 block of West Milwaukee Avenue for speeding and warned for failing to update address with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles.
8:58 a.m.: A 54-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, were taken into custody from the 100 block of South Main Street to the Fort Atkinson Police Department following a request for a welfare check. The man was charged with one count of misdemeanor bail jumping, and the woman was charged with one count of misdemeanor bail jumping and one count of felony bail jumping. Both were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
7:19 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired driver’s license was issued to a 20-year-old man in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue.
8:07 p.m.: A 22-year-old Fort Atkinson man was taken into custody in the 300 block of Washington Street for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense. He was processed and released to a responsible person.
9:58 p.m.: A 58-year-old homeless man was taken into custody at the Fort Atkinson Police Department on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections hold and transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
