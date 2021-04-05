Saturday, April 3
Officers issued five traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call, documented information about a fraud complaint, placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board, conducted a foot patrol at a park, opened an investigation on a report of a theft of a prescription, checked the welfare of a resident, spoke with individuals following a complaint about a noisy party and warned a woman for littering.
3:50 a.m.: An officer found a man lying on the ground at the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Main Street and he was intoxicated. The officer took him back to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where someone picked him up.
8:48 a.m.: A man from the 200 block of North Main Street reported that an elderly man he did not know attempted to enter his locked apartment. The man no longer was there when an officer arrived and he was unable to be located.
2:25 p.m.: An employee from a bar in the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue reported that a patron keeps falling asleep at the bar. She was given a ride home and turned over to her family.
3:35 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a young female from the 300 block of Martin Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:19 p.m.: An officer met a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy at Fort Memorial Hospital to assist with an unruly patient.
11:58 p.m.: A man was cited for possession of marijuana in the first block of South Third Street East.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.