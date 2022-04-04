Officers dispatched four ambulance calls; warned a man in the 600 block of Adams Street for disorderly conduct when he reported that someone had a gun during a verbal altercation at a party and officers found that to be untrue; documented information about a missing vehicle from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; referred a complaint about a sewer backup in the 200 block of Highland Avenue to the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works and a water main break in the 1000 block of Grant Street to the Fort Atkinson Water Department; checked on a report of an injured goose in the 200 block of Park Street, and the goose walked away when an officer approached it; transported a resident from the 200 block of South Third Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital before taking them to detox services.
Also, moved along some individuals from the 800 block of South Main Street who reportedly were asking people for money which they denied doing; spoke with a person who used a “no trespass” driveway to get to the park area in the 500 block of South Fourth Street East and advised them not to use that driveway for an access point; removed several pieces of loose concrete from the Robert Street bridge throughout the day; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed nature.
9:38 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of North Third and Clarence streets for improper vehicle registration and failing to provide proof of insurance.
