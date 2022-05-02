Saturday, April 30
Officers dispatched four ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance for assistance; documented information for a resident in the 400 block of Edward Street who reported being harassed; removed a homeless man and his property from the 300 block of South Main Street and he refused an offer for assistance; provided two court-ordered breath tests at the Fort Atkinson Police Department for a driver; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter for a resident in the 300 block of Zida Street for garbage on the curb; denied a request for someone who requested a voucher; warned a woman for her dog running at large when it was located near Endl Boulevard and Jamesway.
Also, officers stood by with a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy for two traffic stops at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Milo Street, and another in the 300 block of North Main Street, and the staff at Fort Memorial Hospital while they drew blood from an uncooperative patient; contacted Jefferson County Human Services which arranged for a person from the 300 block of Armenia Street to spend the night with another family member, following a request for a welfare check; and will follow up for a resident from the 300 block of Grove Street who reported being harassed over the phone by another person.
12:41 p.m.: A 48-year-old Whitewater man was cited in the 300 block of South Main Street for failing to secure a seatbelt and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:11 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 61-year-old Jefferson man for tinted windshield as well as excessive tint on the side windows.
6 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 20-year-old Casco man in the 300 block of East Sherman Avenue for white clearance lamps and excessive tint.
6:23 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Bark River Drive and Whitewater Avenue for nonregistration of vehicle and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
6:51 p.m.: A 50-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, were arrested at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Converse Street following a complaint about their walking in traffic. They were transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on probation warrants.
8 p.m.: A man reported being battered in the 100 block of North Main Street by some people he knew. An officer will follow up.
8:50 p.m.: A 48-year-old man from the 200 block of South Water Street East was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a probation hold following a request for a welfare check.
9:05 p.m.: A woman from the 1000 block of East Street reported being battered by a man she knew. An officer will follow up.
