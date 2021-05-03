Friday, April 30
Officers issued 15 traffic-related warnings, responded to five 911 calls and one alarm, participated in one community policing event, provided a ride to someone, reported a street light in need of repair to We Energies, removed signs from the parking lot in preparation for the farmers market, properly disposed of the items in the drug drop box, took no action on a traffic stop as the driver previously had been cited, turned a found dog and some cats from another location over to the Humane Society of Jefferson County, discussed possible options for a resident having issues with their emotional well-being, advised a customer that they no longer were welcome at a store after they created a scene, and a advised a man and woman that they no longer were welcome at another business after they became inebriated and created a disturbance.
Also, assisted another law enforcement agency in the 1000 block of Monroe Street, documented information about a vehicle whose driver allegedly failed to stop for a pedestrian at a crosswalk and information about a case on which the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was working, reported a leaking water valve in the road to the water department, diverted and warned some youths from trespassing in the 100 block of Lorman Street and escorted them to their homes, replaced a water valve cover, was assigned to provide followup on a harassment complaint, spoke with a person for playing loud music late at night in an apartment building who agreed to turn the volume down, and handled one confidential incident of an unidentified nature.
8:08 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 31-year-old Whitewater woman at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Foster Street for defective brake light and nonregistration of vehicle.
8:21 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 40-year-old Whitewater woman at the Main Street bridge for nonregistration of vehicle.
9:24 a.m.: A 50-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Grove Street for failing to stop at stop sign.
9:35 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 600 block of Lexington Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:24 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street.
11:56 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the 700 block of Madison Avenue for speeding, and issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and improper display of license plates.
12:31 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited in the first block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and unauthorized display of vehicle registration. She was warned for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:01 p.m.: An officer was asked to stop by an apartment in the first block of South Main Street to speak with a landlord about belongings of a former tenant. While the officer was there, the tenant, a 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man, showed up and was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unauthorized possession of prescription medication not in his name.
3:19 p.m.: A 17-year-old Fort Atkinson male was cited in the first block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for yellow light violation.
3:54 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver in the 300 block of South Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration.
4:10 p.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North Main and North Fourth streets for failing to provide proof of insurance.
8:03 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:19 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:31 p.m.: An officer shot an injured animal near Woodland Drive and North High Street.
10:48 p.m.: A 22-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville and West Rockwell avenues for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and warned for an improper stop.
11:54 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of James Place and Janesville Avenue for improper color of clearance lamps.
