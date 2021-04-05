Sunday, April 4
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls, searched for but was unable to locate a reportedly unattended child, spoke with a family following a report of a disturbance who were discussing issues related to online postings, warned a resident for loud music following a complaint and was unable to find any cause for another report of loud music, and documented information related to a child custody exchange.
4:19 a.m.: A 23-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Reena Avenue and Montclair Place and cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. After being booked, he was released.
8:34 a.m.: A resident from the 1100 block of Erick Street reported damage to property. The damage appeared to be the result of many issues including age of the property and plant growth. The resident was provided information about possible options and advised it was a civil issue.
9:24 a.m.: An officer shot a severely injured duck and disposed of it properly after a resident from the 300 block of Talcott Avenue reported it in their back yard.
12:37 p.m.: A 16-year-old Kenosha boy was cited at the intersection of North Third and North Main streets for red light violation. He was warned for graduated driver’s license restrictions violation related to passengers in the vehicle.
3:05 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of South Fourth Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:18 p.m.: A 49-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue for bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.