Monday, April 4

Officers assisted Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service for a woman who was threatening to cut herself and was transported to Fort Memorial Hospital; contacted a resident in the 1100 block of Grant Street at the request of the Jefferson Police Department; counseled a resident in the 500 block of Reena Avenue with issues related to neighbor dogs defecating in his yard; accompanied Jefferson County Human Services on a welfare check for a resident in the 1000 block of East Street and the Fort Atkinson Fire Department to a report of smoke in the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive,

Also, spoke with a group of individuals in the 100 block of West Blackhawk Drive about a report of a fraud incident; placed a request for extra patrol in the 400 block of South Main Street on the briefing board following a report of suspicious activity; advised a resident in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue of the burning ordinance following a complaint that they had an open fire on their property; and returned a dog to its owner after it was found in the 300 block of Jones Avenue.

7:20 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Hackbarth Road and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, and issued a 15-day correction notice for defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance.

7:53 a.m.: A 41-year-old Janesville man was cited in the first block of East Rockwell Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle and failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for speeding and misuse of dealer license plates.

4:32 p.m.: Officers assisted Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Services for a resident in the 300 block of West Sherman Avenue. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner later was called.

