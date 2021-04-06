Monday, April 5
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings; responded to one 911 call and one alarm; performed two crime-prevention services; conducted one foot patrol and a monthly siren test; chalked the tires of a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; assisted a man attempting to retrieve a jacket from his hotel room because his roommate was denying him entry to the room; checked on a school and found that it was closed for spring break; followed up on a complaint of illegal dumping; spoke with a woman who reported being threatened by her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, and a mother and daughter who went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department; documented information about two fraud incidents and a report of a theft; and were unable to confirm a report of a fire.
2:19 a.m.: A 28-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Monroe and Van Buren streets for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, fourth offense, and displaying unauthorized vehicle registration plates. He was warned for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle.
2:21 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman who had fallen in the 1200 block of Jamesway.
4:33 a.m.: A 33-year-old man was cited at the intersection of North Main and Hickory streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. He was warned for defective vehicle registration lamp and failing to provide proof of insurance.
5:32 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:26 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for illegible plates was issued to a 27-year-old Watertown woman at the Main Street bridge.
9:19 a.m.: A resident from the 400 block of Roosevelt Street reported that his neighbor had two bicycles stolen from their yard. A no consent form was signed and an officer will follow up with a suspect.
10:04 a.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 300 block of Roosevelt Street and taken into custody on warrants through the Jefferson and Dane Counties Sheriff’s Offices. She was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where she was booked and processed before being released for transport to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail by a deputy.
10:39 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of South Main Street and Highland Avenue.
10:40 a.m.: Officers checked on a report of a disturbance near East Milwaukee Avenue and Foster Street. A man and woman were arguing because the man was upset about someone using his charcoal. He went for a walk to calm.
10:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:28 a.m.: An officer spoke with the owner of a vehicle that was blocking the alley in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue. The owner was sitting in the vehicle and was warned for illegal parking and for his driver’s license being expired. He would move the vehicle.
1:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of North High Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
2:05 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 66-year-old Janesville woman at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets.
2:09 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from Elm Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:16 p.m.: Officers picked up a woman found wandering around a store and appearing confused in the first block of Madison Avenue, and took her home.
6:15 p.m.: A 27-year-old Milton woman was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
7:34 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:08 p.m.: Officers checked three addresses in an attempt to locate a person wanted on a warrant from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office but were unable to locate the individual.
11:17 p.m.: A 21-year-old Lake Mills man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
11:57 p.m.: A man was moved along, following a complaint of a suspicious person playing a guitar on the terrace in the 400 block of South Main Street.
