Officers documented information about a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the first block of South Third Street West being struck by an unknown motorist, resulting in a non-state-reportable accident; warned an 85-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive for failing to maintain control of vehicle when she struck a parked vehicle in the parking garage; turned a student over to his parents when he left the Fort Atkinson Middle School in the 300 block of South Fourth Street East after having done this multiple times; mediated a child custody issue in the 100 block of Lumber Street.
Also, placed a state-reportable accident in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue involving a 29-year-old Fort Atkinson man and a 22-year-old Watertown woman under investigation; advised a resident from the 800 block of Morrison Street of the burning ordinance after the officer observed a bonfire with a large amount of smoke at their residence; assisted Jefferson County Human Services staff in the 1200 block of Commonwealth Drive with a juvenile who was out of control; and advised a motorist of a complaint about their driving in the first block of West Sherman Avenue but the driver was not intoxicated.
3:45 a.m.: A 38-year-old man was arrested in the 1200 block of Whitewater Avenue for substantial battery and disorderly conduct following a report of a disturbance.
8:05 a.m.: A 33-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 500 block of Nadig Court for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
10:32 a.m.: A 79-year-old Lake Geneva man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street and warned for failing to provide proof of insurance.
1:05 p.m.: A 76-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of North Main Street and East Blackhawk Drive.
5:59 p.m.: A 63-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 400 block of Whitewater Avenue was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
