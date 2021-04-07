Tuesday, April 6
Officers issued eight traffic-related warnings, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to five 911 calls, participated in three community policing events, performed one crime prevention service, checked on one suspicious vehicle that was unoccupied and searched for another one that was reported but was unable to be located, followed up on an e-cigarette violation at the Fort Atkinson Middle School, notified the police/school liaison officer of requests for welfare checks of several students who were not at schools, provided information to a resident following a complaint of their dog barking, learned that a person for whom a welfare check was requested was fine, delivered a parking warning letter on one vehicle parked in the grass between a house and the road, spoke with a man who believed his phone had been hacked but the problem was determined to be related to passwords for the apps and accounts he was using, were assigned to follow up on a fraud investigation, left three nuisance abatement complaint letters for three vehicles in the 300 block of Park Street and documented information for a business.
4:34 a.m.: A 28-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Barrie streets for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and speeding.
7:45 a.m.: A 16-year-old Fort Atkinson boy was cited in the 900 block of Lexington Boulevard for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding in a school zone.
7:48 a.m.: A vehicle in the first block of South Fifth Street was ticketed for being parked too far from a curb and blocking a fire hydrant. The registered owner was contacted and will move the vehicle.
9:44 a.m.: An officer was asked by another law enforcement agency to contact a resident from the 300 block of Monroe Street.
10:49 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old male from Delavan in the 1000 block of Monroe Street for nonregistration of motorcycle and failing to provide proof of insurance.
11:22 a.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for failing to secure a seatbelt at the intersection of Grove Street and West Rockwell Avenue.
12:34 p.m.: A 66-year-old Mendota, Ill., man was issued a correction notice in the 200 block of South Main Street for failing to provide proof of insurance after a tire fell off his vehicle and rolled into the glass door of a nearby business, causing damage and resulting in a state-reportable accident. The owner of the building was notified of the incident and Klement Towing was asked to tow the vehicle back to Illinois.
1:39 p.m.: A woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East reported possible vandalism to her vehicle. An officer determined that the damage to the vehicle was a result of a hit-and-run accident. The woman had no information about a suspect.
3:18 p.m.: A 31-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested for criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct following an incident in the 200 block of Talcott Avenue. After being processed and medically cleared, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail on a parole hold.
5:58 p.m.: A 44-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, were cited for disorderly conduct following an incident in the parking lot in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
7:05 p.m.: A 53-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the first block of East Riverwalk on a warrant through the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of failing to pay for disorderly conduct and cited for possession of marijuana. After being processed, he was turned over to the custody of a sheriff’s deputy.
8:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1300 block of Riverside Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:47 p.m.: A 33-year-old Beloit man was arrested in the first block of South Third Street East on a warrant from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear at a firearms surrender hearing in Rock County. He was transported to the Fort Atkinson Police Department where he completed paperwork that was provided by Rock County and was released.
