Officers transported a resident from the 100 block of Mechanic Street to Fort Memorial Hospital following a request for a welfare check; assisted staff at Fort Memorial Hospital locate resources for a patient who requested help for feeling suicidal, and one individual in the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive with keys locked in vehicle; placed a copy of a complaint on the briefing board about adding extra patrol during morning and afternoon pickup and drop-off times of school in the 700 block of South Main Street when students are at risk of being hurt by moving traffic, and another one related to numerous semis traveling on a no-truck street; escorted two people to the bus terminal in Janesville; answered questions about the sex offender ordinance for someone from the 1200 block of Janesville Avenue.
Also spoke with a reportedly suspicious man in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue who had been scraping decals from a vehicle, and a boy about behavioral issues when his mother brought him to the police department; successfully completed the monthly tornado siren test; will follow up on a reported theft of materials from a contractor in the 300 block of Frederick Avenue; and engaged assistance from an EMS employee and spoke with a resident in the 1000 block of East Street when a neighbor expressed concern about their needing medical care but the resident refused medical treatment.
10:03 a.m.: A 58-year-old man from Sharon was mailed a stalking warning letter following an investigation of a complaint from a resident in the 400 block of Mechanic Street.
10:38 a.m.: A 32-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested and issued a municipal citation for retail theft from Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street. He was released after being booked.
8:50 p.m.: A man was cited in the 1100 block of Madison Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
9:12 p.m.: A woman was cited in the 800 block of South Main Street for failing to stop at a stop sign.
