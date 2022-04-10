Officers dispatched three ambulance calls to Fort Memorial Hospital and one ambulance call for a lift-assist; followed up on a request from Fort Memorial Hospital to get a patient to detox services and secured assistance from Jefferson County Human Services; documented information about the repossession of a vehicle from the 500 block of Wilcox Street; spoke with a person who sent a threatening/harassing text message to another person who asked that the incident be documented for possible court followup; successfully completed a siren test for the statewide tornado drill; calmed an out-of-control teenage male on a home visit; assisted the Lake Mills Police Department with its citizen police academy; and helped three individuals with keys locked in their vehicles.
2:42 a.m.: A 58-year-old man was cited in the 300 block of Robert Street for unreasonable and imprudent speed.
9:45 a.m.: A 52-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 500 block of Bark River Drive for dumping a TV at the compost site.
11:40 a.m.: A 15-day correction notice for nonregistration of vehicle was issued to a 30-year-old Fort Atkinson man at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Jackson Street.
2:17 p.m.: An 81-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
4:23 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a driver at the intersection of Merchants Avenue and South Third Street East for expired and suspended vehicle registration, and warned for failing to secure a seatbelt and to provide proof of insurance.
5:11 p.m.: An 18-year-old Helenville man was cited at the intersection of Robert and Van Buren streets for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for yellow light violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.