Wednesday, April 7

Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call, participated in one community policing event, performed five crime-prevention services, conducted a successful monthly siren test, moved along a person playing Pokemon Go in a cemetery after hours, recorded a complaint of a Facebook account being hacked, checked the welfare of four individuals, placed one request for extra patrol on the briefing board, verified the safety of a package that someone received, was unable to locate a vehicle whose driver reportedly had thrown glass out of a window from their car, issued a 48-hour parking warning to a motorist and handled one confidential incident related to a request from another law enforcement agency looking for someone.

12:24 a.m.: A 57-year-old man was moved along for being in a park after hours when he was found fishing in the 100 block of South Water Street West. He was warned for improper display of vehicle registration.

7:14 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Boldt Street signed a no consent form for a broken window on a vehicle that looked like it might have been the result of a manufacturing or vehicle repair defect rather than an act of vandalism.

7:24 a.m.: A clerk from Lions Quick Mart turned over a possible counterfeit bill that was determined to be an older, legal bill.

10:03 a.m.: An employee from a business in the first block of Madison Avenue signed a no consent form for damage done to the air conditioning unit in the building.

2:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

3:10 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly had been cleaned out and plates removed in the 1200 block of Erick Street.

5 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

6:38 p.m.: A 57-year-old Johnson Creek woman reported a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident in the parking lot in the 300 block of North Main Street. An officer was assigned to investigate.

8 p.m.: A dog owner was provided with quarantine paperwork after their dog bit another person in the 300 block of Grove Street.

8:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

11:40 p.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital requested assistance with a rude and belligerent patient who also was trying to take a hospital wheelchair. Officers provided rides home to the 39-year-old female patient and her mother, and gave the patient a warning for disorderly conduct.

