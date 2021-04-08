Wednesday, April 7
Officers issued three traffic-related warnings, responded to one 911 call, participated in one community policing event, performed five crime-prevention services, conducted a successful monthly siren test, moved along a person playing Pokemon Go in a cemetery after hours, recorded a complaint of a Facebook account being hacked, checked the welfare of four individuals, placed one request for extra patrol on the briefing board, verified the safety of a package that someone received, was unable to locate a vehicle whose driver reportedly had thrown glass out of a window from their car, issued a 48-hour parking warning to a motorist and handled one confidential incident related to a request from another law enforcement agency looking for someone.
12:24 a.m.: A 57-year-old man was moved along for being in a park after hours when he was found fishing in the 100 block of South Water Street West. He was warned for improper display of vehicle registration.
7:14 a.m.: A resident from the 800 block of Boldt Street signed a no consent form for a broken window on a vehicle that looked like it might have been the result of a manufacturing or vehicle repair defect rather than an act of vandalism.
7:24 a.m.: A clerk from Lions Quick Mart turned over a possible counterfeit bill that was determined to be an older, legal bill.
10:03 a.m.: An employee from a business in the first block of Madison Avenue signed a no consent form for damage done to the air conditioning unit in the building.
2:27 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of West Blackhawk Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:10 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle that reportedly had been cleaned out and plates removed in the 1200 block of Erick Street.
5 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of West Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:38 p.m.: A 57-year-old Johnson Creek woman reported a state-reportable, hit-and-run accident in the parking lot in the 300 block of North Main Street. An officer was assigned to investigate.
8 p.m.: A dog owner was provided with quarantine paperwork after their dog bit another person in the 300 block of Grove Street.
8:33 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of West Rockwell Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:40 p.m.: Fort Memorial Hospital requested assistance with a rude and belligerent patient who also was trying to take a hospital wheelchair. Officers provided rides home to the 39-year-old female patient and her mother, and gave the patient a warning for disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.