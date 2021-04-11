April 8Officers issued one traffic-related warning; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls; participated in three community policing events; referred a report of items being dumped at the skate park to the appropriate department; performed one crime-prevention service; spoke with a homeowner about a TV on the curb; conducted two welfare checks; advised a resident of a complaint of their dog’s barking; mediated a dispute between neighbors, and another argument between a mother and daughter; documented information about a disorderly conduct incident, another incident related to drugs and a third related to miscellaneous information; verified that there were no prowlers at a home; delivered a bill to a property owner for nuisance abatement complaint requests; and handled three confidential incidents with two related to welfare checks and the third related to assistance for another law enforcement agency.
12:48 a.m.: A 39-year-old Florida man was arrested for possession of marijuana after an officer checked on a person sleeping in their vehicle at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street. The marijuana was confiscated, and the man was warned for possession and being in the park after hours.
9:18 a.m.: Someone from the city asked that officers check on trailers without permits in the 100 block of Council Street but there were no trailers in the area.
11:58 a.m.: A 20-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Nelson Street and Madison Avenue for failing to secure a seatbelt. She was warned for defective brake light and failing to provide proof of insurance.
12:29 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:55 p.m.: An 89-year-old Fort Atkinson woman driver struck the Culver’s building in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue, resulting in a state-reportable accident. There were no injuries and no structural damage to the building.
3 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 300 block of South Fourth Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:59 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Madison Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:04 p.m.: Officers were unable to locate several juveniles following a complaint from Festival Foods in the 300 block of Washington Street that they had been acting out in the store.
5:31 p.m.: A father went to the Fort Atkinson Police Department to report that he had been unable to find his young daughter. She was at home when he returned.
7:28 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service requested assistance for a lift assist from the Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance for a woman they were transporting from Fort Memorial Hospital to her home in the 300 block of South Fourth Street West.
9:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 100 block of Spry Avenue.
11:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue and officers were called to assist a resident in the 1100 block of Caswell Street who had a pulse but was not breathing. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner was paged.
11:43 a.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue Ambulance transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.