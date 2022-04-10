Friday, April 8
Officers assisted the Jefferson Police Department with information for a case on which they were working; dispatched two ambulances to Fort Memorial Hospital and another ambulance that provided assistance at the scene but did not require any transport; documented information about a roofing scam for whom a homeowner and her husband felt victimized, a person who was berated by a former tenant when the two of them coincidentally met at a gas station in the 400 block of Janesville Avenue, a person who reported being harassed on social media, and a vehicle that was struck by a driver in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue who left no contact information for the incident.
Also, located a 19-year-old special needs adult and called his father who came to pick him up; fingerprinted a person at their request; advised a parent that they had forgotten to send their child’s medication to school with the child and the parent will bring it to the school; contacted a case worker for a 13-year-old boy who was out of control in the 600 block of Washington Street; will follow up on a disorderly conduct incident at Walgreen’s in the 300 block of North Main Street; placed a request for extra patrol on the briefing board for the 300 block of Whitewater Avenue, following a report of two suspicious vehicles showing up at the business earlier in the day; and stood by for a Wisconsin State Trooper on a traffic stop at the intersection of Woodland Drive and North High Street.
1:46 a.m.: A 25-year-old woman was cited at the intersection of West Hilltop Trail and Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and warned for operating a vehicle without lights.
4:27 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance was called to assist with a vehicle that went over the curb near Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West. Ryan Brothers was cleared with no transport and the accident is state-reportable.
8:32 a.m.: A 27-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, following a complaint from a man from the 200 block of East Blackhawk Drive who reported that his vehicle had been struck by another vehicle. The accident is state-reportable.
11:24 a.m.: A 43-year-old Lake Mills man was cited at the intersection of North Main and Harrison streets for nonregistration of vehicle.
2:15 p.m.: A 65-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and South Sixth Street for nonregistration of vehicle.
4:18 p.m.: A 45-year-old homeless man was cited for public intoxication and open intoxicants following a call from staff from the Dwight Foster Public Library that he had been sleeping in the library and also made suicidal comments. The officer provided a ride to Fort Memorial Hospital for the man to admit himself, and Jefferson County Human Services was called for additional assistance.
