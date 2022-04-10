Officers dispatched one ambulance to Fort Memorial Hospital; spoke with a family whose dog was attacked by two Pit Bull mixes on pink leashes while their daughter was walking their dog along the South Glacial River Trail and there were no visible injuries to the dog; requested assistance from the Jefferson Police Department contacting the owner of a vehicle reportedly involved in a hit-and-run accident at Walmart in Jefferson, and officers were able to reach the driver’s boyfriend who will pass the information to the owner; documented information of suspicious individuals/vehicles in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; located a woman with Alzheimer’s who had wandered from her home in the 500 block of Washington Street; and referred a woman from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue with mental health issues to Jefferson County Human Services.
1:57 a.m.: A 46-year-old Milwaukee woman was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and West Blackhawk Drive for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a 47-year-old Milwaukee man was cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license.
4:48 a.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 900 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
10:21 a.m.: Officers located a vehicle at the intersection of Madison Avenue and State Highway 26 for whom the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was looking regarding a reckless driving complaint. The officers stood by until the driver returned with a gas can and the sheriff’s office responded.
1:27 p.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and East Hilltop Trail for driving without a driver’s license and warned for nonregistration of vehicle.
