Friday, April 9
Officers issued one traffic-related warning, assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle, responded to two 911 calls and one alarm, participated in one community policing event, performed one crime-prevention service, provided information to a woman who requested advice when she found someone from out of state using her bank information to scam other people out of money, referred a Fort Community Credit Union employee to another law enforcement agency about an account, stood by for a person needing to retrieve property, documented information related to a property damage incident involving a vehicle, spoke with a group home resident about issues they were having with housemates, and handled three confidential incidents related to two harassment complaints and one of unknown issue.
5:27 a.m.: A call for Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service to transport a man from the 1100 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital was cancelled when family members showed up and transported him.
9:25 a.m.: A woman reported someone using her bank information to scam people out of money. The person/company was out of state and she was provided with possible options.
10:08 a.m.: A corporation that owned a semi was cited for suspended truck registration when their 42-year-old male driver from West Allis was warned at the intersection of West Rockwell Avenue and Gail Place for driving outside the designated truck route.
10:57 a.m.: A 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited for speeding at the intersection of West Rockwell and Janesville Avenues.
12:02 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate two elderly people who reportedly were parked to the side of the road in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue and one of them appeared to be vomiting.
1:04 p.m.: A 31-year-old Jefferson man was cited for open intoxicants in the 200 block of South Water Street East. He was warned for leaving the vehicle unattended and blocking the roadway.
1:37 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice for expired vehicle registration was issued to a 49-year-old Delavan man in the first block of Edgewood Street.
1:58 p.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1200 block of Talcott Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and for stop sign violation. He was issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and a cracked windshield.
7:36 p.m.: An officer was unable to locate a vehicle after a person reported almost being struck by a speeding motorist at the intersection of West Sherman Avenue and North Main Street.
9:19 p.m.: An officer persuaded a juvenile to return some property to a resident in the 500 block of Hillcrest Drive.
9:41 p.m.: A 57-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North Main Street and West Sherman Avenue for following too closely, resulting in a state-reportable accident.
