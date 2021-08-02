Sunday, Aug. 1

Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; participated in one community policing event; performed one crime-prevention service; will follow up on a report of damage to property in the 200 block of South Main Street, a report from a driver that someone had poured a substance on his vehicle in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive but looked like there was no permanent damage, a complaint of a driver knocking over a stop sign at the intersection of Zida Street and East Milwaukee Avenue that the officer propped up until the Department of Public Works could repair it after the weekend, and a complaint of a gas drive-off from the 400 block of Janesville Avenue; advised a newspaper delivery person to park their vehicle on a less busy location other than the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street while they delivered newspapers; checked on a group of individuals who reportedly gathering around the back of a bar in the first block of South Third Street East and they all were employees of a local bar, and the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East who had turned off their telephone for a while and they were fine; picked up an abandoned bicycle from the 700 block of Nelson Street, inventoried it and stored it in the police garage.

Officers also chalked the tires of a vehicle in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue for a 48-hour parking watch; conducted a foot patrol at Jones Park; warned two individuals for disorderly conduct following a disagreement between a couple who were splitting up and arguing over civil issues, and an owner whose dog was found running at large in the 1300 block of Montclair Place; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works that a pothole in the 500 block of North High Street was in need of repair; swept broken glass from the road near County Highway K and North High Street; documented information at the request of a resident and information about harassing telephone calls to a resident from the 400 block of Mechanic Street; were unable to confirm a report of anything in the road in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue that drivers were running over; were unable to substantiate a report of people in someone’s yard; reported a non-operating street light in the first block of South Fifth Street to We Energies; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.

6:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:54 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nelson Street was cited for failing to remedy a nuisance abatement complaint.

2:49 p.m.: A 72-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unsafe backing of vehicle in the 400 block of McComb Street after striking a parked vehicle belonging to a 61-year-old Geneva, Ill., woman resulting in a state-reportable accident.

3:58 p.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater woman reported a hit-and-run accident to her vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The accident is state-reportable and officers are investigating.

4:30 p.m.: A 55-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct/public intoxication at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McComb Street.

4:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.

