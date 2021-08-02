Sunday, Aug. 1
Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; participated in one community policing event; performed one crime-prevention service; will follow up on a report of damage to property in the 200 block of South Main Street, a report from a driver that someone had poured a substance on his vehicle in the 1400 block of Lakeview Drive but looked like there was no permanent damage, a complaint of a driver knocking over a stop sign at the intersection of Zida Street and East Milwaukee Avenue that the officer propped up until the Department of Public Works could repair it after the weekend, and a complaint of a gas drive-off from the 400 block of Janesville Avenue; advised a newspaper delivery person to park their vehicle on a less busy location other than the intersection of Riverside Drive and Robert Street while they delivered newspapers; checked on a group of individuals who reportedly gathering around the back of a bar in the first block of South Third Street East and they all were employees of a local bar, and the welfare of a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East who had turned off their telephone for a while and they were fine; picked up an abandoned bicycle from the 700 block of Nelson Street, inventoried it and stored it in the police garage.
Officers also chalked the tires of a vehicle in the 700 block of West Sherman Avenue for a 48-hour parking watch; conducted a foot patrol at Jones Park; warned two individuals for disorderly conduct following a disagreement between a couple who were splitting up and arguing over civil issues, and an owner whose dog was found running at large in the 1300 block of Montclair Place; left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works that a pothole in the 500 block of North High Street was in need of repair; swept broken glass from the road near County Highway K and North High Street; documented information at the request of a resident and information about harassing telephone calls to a resident from the 400 block of Mechanic Street; were unable to confirm a report of anything in the road in the 900 block of Whitewater Avenue that drivers were running over; were unable to substantiate a report of people in someone’s yard; reported a non-operating street light in the first block of South Fifth Street to We Energies; and handled one confidential incident related to an undisclosed reason.
6:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:54 a.m.: A resident from the 500 block of Nelson Street was cited for failing to remedy a nuisance abatement complaint.
2:49 p.m.: A 72-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unsafe backing of vehicle in the 400 block of McComb Street after striking a parked vehicle belonging to a 61-year-old Geneva, Ill., woman resulting in a state-reportable accident.
3:58 p.m.: A 21-year-old Whitewater woman reported a hit-and-run accident to her vehicle while it was parked in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. The accident is state-reportable and officers are investigating.
4:30 p.m.: A 55-year-old man was cited for disorderly conduct/public intoxication at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and McComb Street.
4:49 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.