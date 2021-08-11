Tuesday, Aug. 10
Officers responded to one 911 call, one intrusion alarm, two fire alarms and several calls reporting the warehouse fire in the 700 block of Oak Street; verified that there were no issues for a person sitting in his vehicle who explained he was on a break and was fine; confirmed that a vehicle parked at the airport on County Highway K was OK and it was unoccupied; moved along a woman sitting in her vehicle in the 1300 block of North High Street; left a message for the Department of Public Works of some city street lights that were out; documented information about a suspicious vehicle for a resident.
Also, spoke with an 11-year-old boy about his out-of-control behavior at the request of his mother; were unable to locate some youths who reportedly were attempting to climb a power pole at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Wilson Avenue; notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of tree branches that needed to be removed from the 200 block of Frederick Avenue and the city electrician of traffic signals at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard that were stuck in the red flashing mode; and conducted a welfare check of some children at the request of their father, and they were fine.
1:06 a.m.: A 48-year-old Whitewater man was issued a 15-day correction notice at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and Elm Street for failing to provide proof of insurance, and warned for speeding.
8:20 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:41 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service and Jefferson Emergency Medical Services assisted a resident in the 700 block of Oak Street.
12:57 p.m.: Jefferson Emergency Medical Services transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:54 p.m.: Western Lakes Emergency Medical Services transported a student from Fort Atkinson High School to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:07 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a woman from the 100 block of North Fourth Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:17 p.m.: Klement Towing was called to remove a vehicle that had been driven through water at the intersection of North Main Street and Frederick Avenue and now was stranded. The officer who assisted also needed help from Klement.
8:51 p.m.: A Jefferson County District Attorney’s Review for domestic abuse will be prepared and forwarded for a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman following an incident in the 400 block of North High Street.
11:37 p.m.: A 63-year-old Boscobel man was arrested at the intersection of North Main and East Cramer streets for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense, probable alcohol content and warned for defective high-mount brake light. After being booked, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
