Wednesday, Aug. 11

Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Oak and Harrison streets with a person who was waiting for a friend, a car alarm that had been activated inadvertently, and several vehicles and people in the 700 block of Oak Street; were unable to locate a vehicle with two individuals at the request of the Watertown Police Department, a motorist who drove over a fire hose in the 100 block of East Cramer Street, and a reportedly suspicious vehicle near Grove Street and West Rockwell Avenue; informed the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of a sign in the 300 block of Riverside Drive that needed to be replaced; spoke with a woman about unwanted telephone calls and advised her to speak with her service provider on how to block the calls.

Also, documented information about two scam calls and a domestic abuse injunction violation; made arrangements for an officer to stand by on Saturday for a person to pick up belongings from a former residence; replaced some barricades that people were driving through while firefighters still were fighting a fire in the 100 block of East Cramer Street and a pedestrian crossing sign in the 100 block of North Main Street that had been knocked over by a driver; put out an all-call page for any available personnel for the Fort Atkinson Fire Department; and handled two confidential incidents of an undisclosed nature.

5:07 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 700 block of Coventry Circle to Fort Memorial Hospital.

9:20 a.m.: A 56-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway for improper left turn resulting in a state-reportable accident with road blockage involving a 42-year-old Fort Atkinson man.

10:33 a.m.: A 64-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for speeding at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Commerce Parkway.

11:38 a.m.: A request for an ambulance for a person with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 500 block of Wilcox Street was canceled and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner was called instead.

12:10 p.m.: An officer stood by for a woman at Fort Memorial Hospital until she could be cleared for transport to Winnebago Mental Health.

11:24 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fitchburg woman was cited in the 400 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was warned for violation of a red light and failing to provide proof of insurance.

