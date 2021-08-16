Thursday, Aug. 12
Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Larsen Road with two individuals who were talking and they were fine, and suspicious activity in the 700 block of Oak Street; were unable to capture an orange cat that reportedly had been lurking in the 300 block of Clarence Street for the last few weeks or to locate a dog in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for which someone requested a welfare check, or a suspicious person in the parking lot in the first block of Madison Avenue; placed requests for extra patrol in the 700 block of Oak Street and the 100 block of West Milwaukee Avenue on the briefing board.
Also, stood by and waited for We Energies to arrive in the 200 block of South Main Street after a garbage truck driver reportedly knocking out some wires; were asked to check the welfare of a dog that was tied up outside in the 400 block of Robert Street but the owner took the dog inside before the officer arrived; warned a man for loud music in a park; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for a fire re-igniting in the 700 block of Oak Street; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
8:14 a.m.: An employee from a business in the 1100 block of North Main Street reported that a man who was sleeping in his vehicle at the business was not an employee and the business wanted him to be moved along. The man was given a ride to a nearby business as he did not have a valid driver’s license.
11:22 a.m.: A 26-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 800 block of Grove Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct following a 911 call. After being booked, bond was posted and he was released.
1:22 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 600 block of Grove Street.
6:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Memorial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.