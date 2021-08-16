Friday, Aug. 13
Officers placed an abandoned bike from the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue in the Fort Atkinson Police Department garage where it was inventoried; were unable to locate a reportedly suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Blackhawk Drive or a vehicle being driven recklessly near Whitewater Avenue and Bark River Drive; removed a large tree branch from a road and a piece of metal from another road; were about to follow up on two complaints about loud music from a vehicle when someone reported that the music had been turned down; posted a request for extra patrol in the 1300 block of Janesville Avenue on the briefing board; met with staff from the Humane Society of Jefferson County following a report about an abandoned animal left in the 200 block of South Water Street East.
Officers also left a message for the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works to follow up on a complaint of extra pea gravel left on the road at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Robert Street; rolled up a wire dangling from a pole and secured it out of the reach of children; mediated a neighbor dispute; spoke with a man about a complaint related to the way he was driving in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue and he denied it, another man at the same location who was looking for directions to Janesville, and a woman from the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue who was moved along to her residence across the street; and handled one confidential incident related to drug information.
12:45 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
3:17 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 200 block of East Cramer Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:05 a.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Roosevelt Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for defective brake light.
10:50 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a woman in the 1000 block of East Street.
7:26 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 900 block of Monroe Street.
8:49 p.m.: Fort Atkinson Fire and Rescue transported a child from the 1100 block of Talcott Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
