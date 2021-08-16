Saturday, Aug. 14
Officers warned a resident in the 800 block of Florence Street following a complaint about loud music and they went inside their home for the night; spoke with a family in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue, following a complaint about noise, who admitted their daughter was yelling at video games and agreed to keep her quieter, and a woman walking through a park after hours on her way home; documented information for a resident about a telephone call and vandalism from another person in the first block of South Sixth Street; followed up on a telephone call about a fresh smell of burning rubber in the 700 block of Oak Street but it appeared to be no different than it was the previous day and it was fine, and a complaint of someone parking in the way of the farmer market.
Also, checked the welfare of a resident from the 1300 block of Adrian Boulevard; took no action on a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Central Coast Lane; properly disposed of ammunition brought in by a resident; paged the Fort Atkinson Fire Department for an oven fire in the 1200 block of Orchard Lane and a service call in the 700 block of Oak Street; chalked the tires of a vehicle in the 100 block of Hickory Street for a 48-hour parking watch; stood by without incident for a property exchange in the 800 block of Dempster Street; searched the area of South Main Street and West Rockwell Avenue following a report of the sound of gunshots and determined that it more likely was the result of fireworks but the actual location was unable to be confirmed; were unable to confirm a report of a traffic complaint near South Main Street and West Hilltop Trail; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.
12:02 a.m.: A 51-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited in the 1000 block of Larsen Road for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license, issued a 15-day correction notice for failing to provide proof of insurance and nonregistration of vehicle, and warned for speeding.
12:58 a.m.: A 40-year-old man was cited at the intersection of Janesville Avenue and Park Street for possession of marijuana.
2:21 a.m.: An 18-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Central Coast Lane and Janesville Avenue for speeding.
7:28 a.m.: A 35-year-old Jefferson man was cited in the 200 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle after revocation of driver’s license and warned for driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
9:04 a.m.: A 35-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited at the intersection of North Fourth and North High streets for failing to secure a seatbelt.
10:08 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1600 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
4:47 p.m.: A 64-year-old Cambridge man was warned for failing to report a state-reportable accident after striking a power pole in the 200 block of Madison Avenue. We Energies was advised of the damage to the pole.
8:53 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:26 p.m.: A 70-year-old Middleton man was cited in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue for speeding.
10:08 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 800 block of Grove Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:22 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 27-year-old East Troy man at the Main Street bridge for failing to provide proof of insurance and suspended vehicle registration.
