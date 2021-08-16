Sunday, Aug. 15
Officers moved along a man from the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue when he was found urinating in public and warned him for disorderly conduct; checked the welfare of a man standing on the corner of North Third and North High streets, another man heard screaming near Maple and Park streets because he was upset, and another person in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue whose family was referred to Jefferson County Human Services; were unable to locate a dog reportedly barking all night in the 1100 block of Maple Street or to confirm a report of suspicious activity in the first block of West Milwaukee Avenue; will follow up in the morning with a man whose wife reported that he was feeling suicidal and left the house, but he had returned and fell asleep before an officer arrived; were advised that a request for help with a dog walking around the neighborhood of Council and Janette streets could be disregarded when her son was able to locate the dog’s owner after checking the dog’s tags and he would return the dog to the owner.
Also, officers negotiated a trade of cell phones and a key when two women from the 1000 block of East Street reached a standoff and were refusing to return each other’s cell phone and the key; warned several individuals listening to loud, vulgar music while playing basketball at Ralph Park; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department with a resident who had locked themselves out of their home in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive; verified that a child left in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue was fine, and that a fire in the 800 block of North Main Street was contained and officers will continue to check on it throughout the night; offered suggestions to a man about issues he was having with his family in the 200 block of Council Street; connected a youth with their family when the youth was located at a place other than where they told their parents they would be; assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department in the 100 block of Hickory Street with the smell of natural gas; and spoke with a man in the 1000 block of Pawnee Court who was walking away his frustrations and would be returning to his friend’s house.
1:38 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 100 block of South Fifth Street to Fort Memorial Hospital following a call from another family member who reported that the family had been involved in a disturbance. Everyone was separated for the rest of the night.
1:56 a.m.: Staff from Fort Memorial Hospital requested help with a disturbance at the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was called for mutual aid and a Fort Atkinson police officer responded to the hospital.
9:03 a.m.: A 33-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of South Fourth Street West and Grant Street for felony bail jumping. After being processed at the Fort Atkinson Police Department, he was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
9:28 a.m.: A 29-year-old Janesville man was cited at the intersection of South Third Street West and Grove Street for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and warned for illegible license plates.
12:45 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported someone from Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
