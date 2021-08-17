Monday, Aug. 16

Officers assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to four 911 calls with one caller warned for misuse of 911 as she had called a number of times, and one alarm that occurred as a result of employees repairing the roof for the new owners of a building in the 1400 block of Janesville Avenue; checked on an unoccupied vehicle at Jones Park and there appeared to be no issues, and the welfare of a resident in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive who just had fallen asleep early; removed a chair from the middle of the road; followed up on a reported theft of a cooler from a vehicle in the 600 block of Grant Street and she signed a no consent form.

Also, retrieved an upset resident who had walked away from a group home and returned him to the manager who had arrived to take responsibility for the situation; documented information about a scam call and a report of vandalism to a vehicle where someone had poured an unknown substance on the car for the second time; mediated a complaint between a landlord and tenant; spoke with a man who admitted to shooting clay targets in the county, following a complaint, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified as well; and reminded a resident in the 700 block of North Fourth Street of the animal control ordinance related to their dogs’ barking.

7:37 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1100 block of Caswell Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:10 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1000 block of Harriette Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:54 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 500 block of Nikki Lane to Fort Memorial Hospital.

