Tuesday, Aug. 17

Officers assisted the Fort Atkinson Fire Department on an alarm from the 300 block of North Main Street that turned out to be a result of burnt food; responded to three 911 calls and warned one caller for misuse of the service; moved along a woman in a car at a park after hours; advised a 16-year-old boy to go to a friend’s house for the night after being warned for driving carelessly; checked on a suspicious vehicle in the 1600 block of Janesville Avenue whose driver was looking at vehicles for sale, and a vehicle that was newly purchased by a driver who wanted to confirm that the tint on the windows was in compliance with the law; issued trailer parking warning letters to four trailer owners/drivers; returned a lost cat to a resident whose neighbor found the cat and was having trouble getting in touch with the owner; will follow up on a complaint of tall grass and weeds at a residence in the 400 block of Clarence Street.

Officers also removed a muffler from the road; assisted Jefferson County Human Services with a group home client in the 300 block of Rogers Street, and workers in need of traffic control in the 100 block of West Sherman Avenue while they put a gutter on the side of a business; documented information about a fraud complaint; received a complaint about two dogs being left in a vehicle but the vehicle was gone from the location when an officer arrived; persuaded a driver whose vehicle was partially parked on the grass at Haumerson’s Pond to properly park the car in the paved parking lot; placed a request for extra patrol in the first block of South Water Street West on the briefing board, following a call from someone who felt they were being harassed; spoke with a suspicious person in the 700 block of Oak Street who turned out to be an employee from the security company hired by the owner of the building; and handled one confidential incident related to drugs.

2:54 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.

4:21 a.m.: A 22-year-old Janesville woman was cited in the 300 block of Janesville Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license and warned for speeding.

8:09 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.

10:47 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East.

11:51 a.m.: No citations were issued for a state-reportable accident involving a 61-year-old Edgerton woman and an 87-year-old Fort Atkinson woman at the intersection of McMillen and North Fourth streets.

2:44 p.m.: A 19-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of North Third and North Main streets for failing to maintain control of vehicle resulting in a state-reportable accident involving a 37-year-old woman, also of Fort Atkinson.

2:46 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.

7:06 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.

8:36 p.m.: A 34-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was issued a 15-day correction notice in the 200 block of North Main Street for expired vehicle registration.

10:23 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, Fort Atkinson Fire Department Ambulance and officers were called for a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner later was called.

Recommended for you

Load comments