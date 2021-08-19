Wednesday, Aug. 18
Officers notified the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works of traffic signal lights that were out at the intersections of North Main Street and West Sherman Avenue, and another at Janesville Avenue and West Hilltop Trail; prepared parking warning letters for a vehicle in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue and another one for a trailer in the 1400 block of Commonwealth Drive; checked the welfare of a resident in the 1300 block of Riverside Drive and they were fine; reunited a lost dog from the 100 block of South Fifth Street with its owner; answered a driver’s questions about parking restrictions around town; advised a driver of a placard hanging from the license plate on their vehicle; documented information about an incident at the intersection of Montclair Place and Stratford Court, a possible theft from the 1600 block of Agnes Road, a possible theft of a bicycle, threatening messages that a woman received, an incident that occurred at the Fort Atkinson Aquatic Center and a civil property dispute reported by a resident from the 1100 block of Laurie Drive,
Officers also were unable to locate a semi for which someone called in a traffic complaint to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office; reattached a cable wire to a pole following a complaint that it was dangling in the 400 block of East Sherman Avenue; requested assistance from the Whitewater Police Department related to a welfare check of a woman who was at work in Whitewater; followed up on a complaint of a resident with a disabled vehicle in the first block of Rankin Street pushing their vehicle back and forth; removed branches from the road in the 1000 block of Whitewater Avenue; stood by with officers from the Jefferson Police Department for an unruly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital and for another patient while Walworth County Human Services made arrangements for a voluntary commitment; wrote a report following a domestic abuse incident between a mother and daughter in the 1000 block of Monroe Street; and handled one confidential incident related to a sex offender address verification and another related to a fraud investigation.
2:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service assisted a resident in the 400 block of Wilcox Street.
5:45 a.m.: Officers checked on a report of new smoke coming from the 700 block of Oak Street and notified the fire chief who will respond to check on it.
6 a.m.: The Fort Atkinson Fire Department was paged for a flareup of the fire in the 700 block of Oak Street.
8:39 a.m.: A 19-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 1300 block of Whitewater Avenue for speeding.
8:59 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Ramesh Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
9:32 a.m.: A woman called for an officer to meet her at the parking lot in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue where another motorist backed into her vehicle causing damage. The officer only could confirm a small scratch with no dents and it was not a traffic incident. The two drivers were left to work out the incident between themselves.
12:24 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 900 block of Monroe Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
5:14 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued to a 47-year-old Fort Atkinson man in the 200 block of South Sixth Street for defective passenger-side brake lamp and nonregistration of vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.