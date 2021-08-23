Thursday, Aug. 19Officers issued four traffic-related warnings; assisted one individual with keys locked in vehicle; responded to two 911 calls; performed one crime prevention service; chalked the tires on a vehicle for a 48-hour parking watch; were unable to locate the owner of a semi that was parked in the parking lot of a business normally used by their employees or a motorist who reportedly was driving recklessly near Janesville Avenue and South Third Street West; placed a request for extra patrol in the 400 block of Jones Avenue and in the first block of Spry Avenue on the briefing board.
Also, officers documented information from a woman who reported that someone had scraped her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot at Festival Foods, information about a suspicious person that was determined to be unfounded and an incident of stolen car parts; spoke with a woman about a Facebook Marketplace transaction; and handled one confidential incident related to a fraud investigation and one incident related to a sexual assault.
8:42 a.m.: A 45-year-old Fort Atkinson man was cited for unsafe backing when he struck a vehicle belonging to a 36-year-old Fort Atkinson woman in the 600 block of West Cramer Street resulting in a state-reportable accident. Ryan Brothers Ambulance was paged when someone reported an arm injury, and the Fort Atkinson Department of Public Works was called to clean up glass and debris from the accident.
9:10 a.m.: A 69-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Fifth Street and Janesville Avenue for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for speeding.
2:13 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street West to Fort Memorial Hospital.
6:50 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After being processed and having bond posted for him, he was released.
8:25 p.m.: A 39-year-old Fort Atkinson man was arrested in the 600 block of East Sherman Avenue for the second time for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct, violating the 72-hour no contact restriction and intimidation of a victim. He was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
