Monday, Aug. 2
Officers checked on a suspicious vehicle and found a man sleeping before beginning his journey back to Oklahoma, and another person working underneath their vehicle in the first block of South Street whose neighbor was concerned for their safety; were unable to locate a motorist reportedly “doing donuts” in the parking lot in the 1100 block of Janesville Avenue, a vehicle for which the Watertown Police Department was hoping to locate or a suspicious person at Jones Park; notified We Energies of a street light in the 1400 block of Endl Boulevard in need of repair; replaced multiple cones that had been strewn at Rock River Park in the 1300 block of Lillian Street and found additional cones in the first block of Lucile Street; located a reportedly disabled vehicle at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Lexington Boulevard and found that the driver had pushed it to a side street and was waiting for a tow truck; found a dog running at large near Lena Lane and Wollet Drive and returned it to its owner; conducted a welfare check of a resident in the 700 block of North High for whom a safety plan was put in place; successfully completed the monthly test of the Fort Fleet Watch program; documented information about a suspicious incident in the 300 block of Madison Avenue; placed a request on the briefing board for extra patrol for speeding vehicles in the 600 block of East Street.
Also, informed a resident in the 200 block of South Water Street East of a complaint and an ordinance related to his boat being parked on the street for a couple of weeks without being moved and the owner said they will move it by the next day; warned two women from the 300 block of Adams Street for their behavior in handling a dispute; will follow on up a report of illegal dumping at the compost site; confirmed that a rock reportedly on the Robert Street bridge had been properly removed; assisted the Lake Mills Police Department with a disorderly patient at Fort Memorial Hospital and the Wisconsin Dells Police Department with a civil issue in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; dispatched a Fort Atkinson Water Department employee and a Fort Atkinson Fire Department employee to take care of a complaint of water in a basement in the 600 block of Robert Street; spoke with neighbors in the 1600 block of Premier Place following a complaint from one of them about the other’s dog coming onto their property; verified that there were no issues related to noises heard by a resident in the 1000 block of Whitetail Drive; and handled one confidential incident for a person arrested at a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue.
12:44 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
1:34 p.m.: A 40-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of South Third Street East and Merchants Avenue for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license. She was arrested and taken to the Fort Atkinson Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping. After being booked, she was released.
1:51 p.m.: A woman reported that she had been notified by two witnesses that another motorist had struck her vehicle while it was parked in the parking lot in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue. She was able to provide a license plate number for the striking vehicle and the officer advised her that the case would be handled as a criminal damage to property incident rather than a hit and run. The officer will follow up.
2:32 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 400 block of Wilcox Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:01 p.m.: A 74-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, both of Fort Atkinson, were cited for disorderly conduct related to an incident in the parking lot in the 100 block of North Third Street.
8:15 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 1100 block of Arndt Court to Mercy Hospital in Janesville.
