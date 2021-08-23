Friday, Aug. 20Officers assisted one individual locked out of their residence; chalked the tires of two vehicles for a 48-hour parking watch in the 1500 block of Radhika Street; canceled a fire alarm from the 1200 block of Industrial Drive when the fire chief reported the problem was related to a faulty detector; placed a request for extra patrol in the 300 block of Washington Street on the briefing board; spoke with a man about a possible threat investigation related to parking issues he was having and warned him for his behavior, a resident following a complaint about their grass being too long, a driver who reportedly was driving over the center line on State Highway 89 heading into town and advised him of the complaint as he was not aware of it, and a mother and child arguing outside in the first block of Park Street and made a referral to Jefferson County Human Services for the incident.
Officers also documented information about a repossession of two vehicles and an attempted scam; prepared one nuisance abatement complaint letter; mediated an issue with a renter vacating his room from the 200 block of South Water Street East; were unable to locate a suspicious man in the 300 block of Martin Street or a reportedly reckless driver coming into town on U.S. Highway 12; assisted an employee in the 300 block of Washington Street; and handled one confidential incident related to a fraud investigation.
5:32 a.m.: A business owner from the 900 block of North High Street requested help with removing someone from the premises. The person left before an officer arrived and a request for extra patrol was placed on the briefing board.
9:51 a.m.: A 70-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was cited at the intersection of Whitewater Avenue and South Main Street for failing to yield right of way from stop sign resulting in a two-vehicle, state-reportable accident with minor road blockage and no injuries. Both vehicles were removed by Klement Towing.
12:31 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 700 block of Reena Avenue to Fort Memorial Hospital.
12:36 p.m.: Fort Fire and Rescue Ambulance Service transported a resident from the 1500 block of South Main Street to Fort Memorial Hospital.
11:16 p.m.: A disabled vehicle’s driver looking for directions at the intersection of North Main Street and Madison Avenue was provided with directions by an officer who then advised him not to drive the vehicle as the registration had been suspended. The vehicle was legally parked.
