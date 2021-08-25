Saturday, Aug. 21Officers listened to someone relay a story about a verbal disagreement that occurred at a bar and followed up later at the bar; provided a ride to a man to a nearby location where he could pick up a ride to get to his home; checked on a group of individuals who appeared to be arguing but just were having a good time, and a reportedly suspicious person walking in the 300 block of Monroe Street; fixed the pedestrian crossing sign at the Main Street bridge; discovered that a report of vandalism in the 1600 block of Endl Boulevard was a result from maintenance staff work; retrieved a package for a person from the 300 block of Madison Avenue that accidentally was mailed to the wrong address; documented information about a failed child custody exchange, and a mailbox being damaged in a hit-and-run incident in the first block of West Hilltop Trail.

Also, checked an address at the request of an officer from the Sharon Police Department who was inquiring about a vehicle, but the vehicle was not at the 500 block of East Street address provided; spoke with three male juveniles in the 200 block of Foster Street following a complaint about a disturbance and they denied any yelling or arguing; followed up on a report of a disturbance in the first block of South Water Street East; advised a woman that she could not drive her car, following a complaint that she had been yelling at her dog to get in the car but she had no valid driver’s license; and handled one confidential incident related to a traffic stop.

9:49 a.m.: A 42-year-old Kenosha man was cited in the 900 block of Madison Avenue for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and violation of child safety restraints for a child under the age of four. He was warned for speeding, failing to provide proof of insurance and another violation of child safety restraints.

5:04 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 500 block of Nadig Court to Fort Memorial Hospital.

5:24 p.m.: The Jefferson Police Department asked that officers attempt to locate a man in the 600 block of West Blackhawk Drive whom they would like taken into custody on multiple charges, but the man was unable to be located.

6:58 p.m.: A 15-day correction notice was issued in the 200 block of Robert Street to a 32-year-old Edgerton man for failing to provide proof of insurance and warned for red light violation.

7:33 p.m.: A 24-year-old Fort Atkinson woman was arrested in the 700 block of Walton Street for domestic abuse/disorderly conduct. After posting bond, she was released. She later reported another domestic incident that occurred at 1:30 a.m. in the first block of South Sixth Street for which a Jefferson County District Attorney’s domestic abuse report will be prepared.

Recommended for you

Load comments