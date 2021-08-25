Sunday, Aug. 22Officers warned a man for noise and possession of drug paraphernalia following a complaint about loud music from his residence in the 300 block of Armenia Street; were unable to locate a dog reportedly running loose near Hackbarth Road and Summit Drive, a man reportedly lurking in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Janesville Avenue, a possibly intoxicated driver in the 300 block of Madison Avenue or to confirm the source of the sound of loud music in the 1300 block of Lillian Street; advised a man found walking in the 1100 block of Erick Street and with whom an officer had an encounter earlier in the evening that he would be mailed a citation for littering, and a 19-year-old Milwaukee man that 911 was not an appropriate use to report that his girlfriend’s grandmother was not letting him speak with his girlfriend; moved along a California man panhandling in the 1500 block of Madison Avenue; investigated a reported burglary from the 800 block of Zaffke Street; cited the owners of a dog for animal-control violation after a man reported being bitten by their dog in the 400 block of Washington Avenue; and handled one confidential incident related to a disturbance.
12:15 a.m.: A 32-year-old Whitewater woman was cited in the 500 block of Whitewater Avenue for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.
12:54 a.m.: Officers were unable to locate a man for whom an agency requested a welfare check. The man was not located and the agency was advised to check an address in their area. They later advised that he was located and everything was fine.
2:08 a.m.: A 25-year-old man was arrested and cited in the first block of East Milwaukee Avenue for disorderly conduct/public urination.
3:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a man from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
7:36 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
8:41 a.m.: A 27-year-old Whitewater man will be cited for obstruction after admitting to stealing a vehicle while it was parked downtown, then getting into an accident with it outside the city limits. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was taking responsibility for the vehicle and the accident, and located and towed the vehicle.
10:36 a.m.: A 45-year-old woman was arrested in the 300 block of North Main Street for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, first offense/refusal and felony bail jumping, and cited for operating a vehicle after suspension of driver’s license, failing to provide proof of insurance and driving left of center following a state-reportable accident where she struck a pole. We Energies was called to check the pole, the Fort Atkinson Fire Department was called for smoke coming from the vehicle and Klement Towing later was called to remove the vehicle. After being medically cleared, the woman was transported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s jail.
11:48 a.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a 62-year-old man from the 1500 block of Commonwealth Drive to Fort Memorial Hospital.
10:02 p.m.: Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service transported a woman from the 200 block of South Water Street East to Fort Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.